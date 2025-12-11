Rs 14.17 cr worth of welfare benefits given to Himachal construction workers

Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released financial assistance of Rs 14.17 crore to the state's construction workers.

A total of 3,835 workers received benefits under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board during the Jan Sankalp Sammelan held in Mandi, a government statement said.

Rs 19 lakh was released to 19 beneficiaries under the 'CM Single Window and Divyang Housing Scheme', and Rs 1.50 crore to 117 people got death and funeral assistance.

"Rs. 9.28 crore were given to 3,040 beneficiaries for education assistance and Rs 3.01 crore were released for 600 beneficiaries under marriage assistance," a spokesperson said.

"Additionally, an amount of Rs 1.73 lakh was provided to 10 beneficiaries as maternity and paternity benefits while support of Rs 1.80 lakh was extended to nine mentally challenged special children," he said.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 10.42 lakh was given to 10 beneficiaries, besides Rs 3.53 lakh was released for 30 beneficiaries as medical assistance. PTI COR SKY SKY