Rs 1.43 crore cash, gold, silver seized from deputy forest ranger’s secret treasury in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) Anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Friday found Rs 1.43 crore in cash, 1.5 kg gold and over 4.6 kg silver from a "secret treasury" at the residence of a deputy forest ranger in Odisha's Koraput district, an official statement said.

This apart, the vigilance teams also located "a multi-storey building, three flats, two high-value plots, bank deposits worth Rs 1.33 crore, two cars and other household articles worth over Rs 15 lakh" during the search, Korapur Vigilance SP Rabinda Kumar Panda said.

The vigilance department launched a search operation at six locations of Rama Chandra Nepak, currently serving as deputy ranger-cum-in-charge ranger of Jeypore Forest Range, based on an allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

As many as 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted raids on the strength of search warrants issued by special judge, vigilance, Jeypore, the department said in a statement.

It said the officer draws a gross monthly salary of Rs 76,880 (net Rs 69,680).

Nepak began his career on March 9, 1989, as a village forest worker under the social forestry division in Koraput.

Following the merger of social forestry with the territorial forest division, he was transferred to Jeypore (Territorial) Forest Division.

"In the ongoing DA searches against Nepak, Rs 1.4 crore (approx) concealed in a secret treasury in his Flat No 510, Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town, has been unearthed. Counting machines have been deployed and counting is being taken up," the vigilance said in the statement.

It also said that gold weighing 1.5 kg, silver 4.63 kg, four gold biscuits, 16 gold coins and two high-value plots in Jeypore town were also unearthed.

Nepak, however, claimed that the properties detected at his places "also belong to his son and wife, who are doing business." Regarding recovery of gold and silver, he said: "The gold and silver were received as gifts during his marriage and that of his son. There is nothing illegal in it." The department said the raids are ongoing and further verification of documents, assets, and financial records is also underway.

Sources said Odisha Vigilance had seized the highest Rs 3.41 crore from the house of Kartikeswar Raul, a former assistant engineer, minor irrigation division, Ganjam district on April 7, 2022, followed by Rs 3.12 crore from the house of Prasanta Kumar Rout, former additional sub-collector, Nabarangpur on June 22, 2023.

The third highest seizure of Rs 2.1 crore was made from the house of Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, chief engineer (rural works), Bhubaneswar on May 30, 2025.

Nepak stand’s 5th in terms of major seizure cash during vigilance raids, officials said. PTI AAM RG AAM MNB