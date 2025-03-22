Rs 1.49 cr seized in over 100 cases of cyber frauds within 24 hours of complaint on helpline `1930'

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) The city police has managed to seize around Rs 1.49 crore within 24 hours in 110 complaints of cyber fraud reported through the helpline `1930', an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, the cyber helpline received 110 complaints of various cases of cheating including investment scam, share trading scam and online shopping scam in Mumbai, said a crime branch official.

In each case, the crime branch acted swiftly and contacted the concerned bank to stop onward transfer of the money, thus seizing a total of around Rs 1.49 crore.

People should contact the 1930 helpline immediately if they fall prey to a cyber fraud, the official added. PTI ZA KRK