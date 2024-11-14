Rs 1.5 cr cash seized from motorbike rider in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Police have detained a 42-year-old scooter rider after seizing Rs 1.5 crore cash from his possession in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Thursday.

The Election Commission has been notified about it due to concerns that the money could be linked to electoral malpractices, ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, they said.

The man, resident of Yashodhara Nagar, was stopped during a routine check in Central Avenue area on Wednesday night, an official from Tehsil police station said.

The security personnel found Rs 1.35 crore hidden in the motorbike's dickey and Rs 15 lakh in a bag the man was carrying, he said.

The man's vague responses during questioning raised further suspicion, the official said, adding the police were investigating whether the funds were connected to any illegal poll activity or money laundering. PTI COR GK