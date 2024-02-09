Rs 15 sanctioned to upgrade, maintain road in Himachal: PWD minister

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for maintenance of roads and other works in various districts.

A sum of Rs 3 crore for tarring and strengthening of Sainj-Chopal-Nerwa-Fediz road in Shimla district and Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for the Bagchaal to Talai via Kalol road in Hamirpur, a statement issued here said.

Meanwhile, Rs 3 crore each has been sanctioned for Manpur to Seraj road in Mandi district, Dhameta to Barsar road and Badsar to Shahtalai road in Hamirpur district, it said.

Singh said that apart from this, an amount of Rs 50 crore has also been released for maintaining and purchasing machinery and equipment, etc.

He said that the state government was committed to the development of road infrastructure and appropriate funds were being released from time to time to strengthen the road infrastructure and other bridges and building works. PTI BPL NB NB