Rs 16 lakh cash seized in poll-bound Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) seized Rs 16.16 lakh in cash on Friday, officials said.

Civic elections will be held in Navi Mumbai, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, on January 15.

The NMMC has deployed 27 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) at city entry points and nine key locations to enforce the code of conduct, said an official release.

A car was intercepted at a check post near the APMC market at 12.30 pm and it was found to be carrying cash, it said, adding that further action is being taken as per the Election Commission's directives. PTI COR KRK