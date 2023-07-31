Rs 160 crore released to expedite construction of Chamba Medical College: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Rs 160 crore has been released to expedite the construction of Chamba Medical College, ensuring its timely completion.

Sukhu was the chief guest at a cultural evening on the concluding day of the International Minjar Fair in Chamba on Sunday.

Emphasising the need for improved accessibility, the chief minister said that the government was keen to conduct a survey to explore the feasibility of the Chowari-Chamba tunnel underneath Jot.

The government has allotted Rs 52 crore for the double laning of the Sihunta-Lahroo road, a statement issued here on Monday said.

Sukhu also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Chamba Medical College.