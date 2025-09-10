Rs 1,600 crore 'token' for immediate works, more financial help will be given: Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said Rs 1,600-crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flood-hit state is a 'token' amount for immediate relief works and asserted that more assistance will be given.

After PM Modi announced the financial aid on Tuesday, ministers of the AAP government in Punjab lashed out at the Centre terming it a "cruel joke" and an "insult" for a state staring at losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.

Asserting that Rs 1,600 crore is a "token" amount, Governor Kataria said after assessment, what maximum help can be given to the farmers and people whose houses have been damaged, farmers who lost their animals in floods and suffered other damage, will be given.

When asked if more central assistance can come for flood-hit Punjab, the Governor, who was replying to questions from reporters in Mohali, said, "Hundred percent it will come. This is only a token." "This is for immediate (relief) works being done, it is like a token for that. More will be given once assessments (of damage caused by the floods) are completed." Governor was interacting with reporters after he met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently admitted in Fortis Hospital in Mohali, and enquired about his health.

Besides the Rs 1,600 crore aid, the prime minister, who conducted an aerial survey of the devastation caused by the worst deluge in the state since 1988, also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

The assistance for the border state was in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema termed the Rs 1,600 crore aid a "cruel joke", while his Cabinet colleague and AAP's state president Aman Arora said the amount was "paltry and insulting".

Another Cabinet Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundian, said the amount announced was "insufficient" for Punjab, which was suffering from the devastating flood.

The minister said that during the official meeting with the prime minister in Gurdaspur, he told Modi that the amount was "meagre" and an insult to the state.

Cheema on Tuesday said, "The PM’s visit was nothing more than a photo-op. After weeks of our state battling an unprecedented natural calamity, he finally responded with an aid package that is a pittance." Ahead of Modi's visit, the AAP government had demanded a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state.

On Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives in the district and also reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken and assessed the damage the flood caused in the border state.

Gurdaspur is one of the worst-affected districts in the state.

He also met flood-affected families and assured them that the Government of India will make all efforts to work shoulder to shoulder with the state to provide succour to the flood-hit people.

Governor Kataria said, "The prime minister chaired an official meeting yesterday. He also asked about Chief Minister Mann's health and said when I (Governor) meet the CM I should give an update about his health." Kataria told reporters that there is improvement in Mann's health.

According to the hospital authorities, Mann's parameters remain stable and he has resumed official work from the hospital.

Governor said that Mann asked about Tuesday's meeting in Gurdaspur "and I told him that it was positive in every aspect".

Mann was not part of the Gurdaspur meeting as he was indisposed. He was hospitalised last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

Kataria said Modi was concerned about the flood situation in the state.

"A central team also visited Punjab recently. Based on their assessment and other assessments at state level, reports are being prepared," he said, adding that while the state faced nature's fury, five to six districts were worst affected.

When this kind of situation due to natural calamity arises, different agencies including the central team come and a detailed report is prepared.

The Governor further informed that water is receding at many places where assessment will be done about losses it has caused.

The PM has assured whatever maximum is possible will be done to help flood-hit people and farmers, he added.

Modi had said Rs 1,600 crore will be given to the state government for immediate flood relief works. Whatever the Centre can do from its own schemes will be done and completed on priority, he added.

During his conversation with the flood-affected people, Modi told them, "No citizen should feel that he does not have anyone to hold his hand. This is the time when people need government, and therefore, the entire system should work with full sensitivity." The Gurdaspur meeting was attended by Governor Kataria, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The death toll in devastating floods in Punjab stands at 52, while crops on 1.91 lakh hectares have been damaged. PTI SUN NB NB