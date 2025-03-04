Rs 161 cr in Budget for developing temples under Devsthan dept: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Devsthan Minister Joraram Kumawat said in the Assembly on Tuesday that Rs 161 crore has been announced in this year's Budget for developing and renovating temples under the department.

The minister was replying to a question during Question Hour in the Assembly. He said there were 593 temples under the Devsthan Department, out of which 552 are in the state and 41 are located in other states.

He said 12 additional commissioners are working at various places in the entire state for the smooth implementation of the arrangements made by the Devsthan Department.

He assured that works would be done for the renovation and development of Baldev Ji Maharaj Temple, Brijnandan Temple and Shakkargarh Temple managed and controlled by the Devsthan Department in the Jahazpur Assembly constituency. PTI AG KSS KSS