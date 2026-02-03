Rs 16.56 crore collected in Rajasthan for polluting activities in three years: Govt

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that over 5.99 lakh challans were issued, and more than Rs 16.56 crore were collected as fines against polluting activities in the state over three years.

The action was taken against industrial establishments, construction activities and vehicles found contributing to air pollution, between January 2023 and December 31, 2025.

The information was provided in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi.

According to the reply, 23,609 challans were issued between January 1 and December 31, 2023, with Rs 2.7 crore realised as penalties. In 2024, enforcement agencies issued 38,551 challans, collecting Rs 3.9 crore in fines.

From January 1 to December 31, 2025, a total of 46,445 challans were issued, yielding Rs 3.5 crore as penalties, the government said.

In addition, 4,90,421 challans were issued through the e-detection system between July 28 and December 31, 2025, with fines collected during this period amounting to Rs 6.34 crore.

Overall, a total of 5,99,026 challans were issued in the past three years, and Rs 16.56 crore were realised as fines, the reply said. PTI AG PRK PRK