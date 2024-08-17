Rs 16.75 cr sanctioned for final survey and DPRs for two new rail line projects in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Railway has sanctioned Rs 16.75 crore for the final survey and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of two new rail line projects with a combined length of 670 km in Chhattisgarh, a state government official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the projects will boost development in the Bastar and Surguja regions.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 12.25 crore for the 490-km new rail line from Gadchiroli to Bijapur via Bacheli, which will take Bastar region to new heights of development, Sai said, adding Rs 4.50 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for 180-km rail line from Korba to Ambikapur.

These projects under the South East Central Railway will pave the way for unparalleled development in all areas, he said and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI COR NSK