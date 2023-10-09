Rs 16k cr fraud: Accused opened bogus firms, transferred some amount abroad, says Thane police

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A group of persons accused of hacking into the payment gateway of a service provider company's account and allegedly siphoning off Rs 16,180 crore over a period of time had set up several partnership firms on bogus documents to launder the amount, a Thane police official said on Monday.

The fraud was revealed following a complaint lodged with Srinagar police station here in April this year about a sum of Rs 25 crore being siphoned off, including Rs 1.39 crore that was diverted to firms in Vashi and Belapur the official added.

"When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light. Following a complaint by a Thane crime branch official, the Naupada police here on Friday registered a FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences," he said.

As many as five partnership firms have been set up by the accused, and transactions to the tune of Rs 16,180 crore were revealed after the inspection of 260 bank statements, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale told reporters on Monday.

"Some money has been transferred abroad as well. No one has been arrested in the case so far," Ugale added. PTI COR BNM BNM