Rs 1.7 cr cash found during Lokayukta raids at govt engineer's friend's house

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) A sum of Rs 1.70 crore was seized from the flat of a friend of a senior government engineer during Lokayukta raids conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case in Karnataka, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during searches linked to H M Janardhana, Superintendent Engineer in the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, against whom a case has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural Lokayukta Police Station based on information regarding alleged acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"In connection with the disproportionate assets case registered against Janardhana, searches were conducted at six locations. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 1.70 crore was found at the flat of his friend, Sujay Shetty," a Lokayukta official said.

He also owned a site (plot), three houses, 34 acres agricultural land, Rs 7.08 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments, Rs 20 lakh worth vehicles and Rs 60 lakh worth other valuables.

The value of his assets has been estimated at Rs 2.57 crore.

The official added that, "the search operation is continuing and further details are being ascertained." Earlier in the day, Lokayukta sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at 29 locations linked to four government officers across Karnataka, including Janardhana.

According to the Lokayukta, the raids targeted properties in Bengaluru, Davangere and Dharwad in connection with disproportionate assets case.

Besides Janardhana, officials under investigation are Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in BESCOM, Davangere; Purushotham Das Hegade, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department; and Somalingappa Fakkirappa Siddanagoudar, Survey Supervisor, Assistant Director Land Records’ Office, Dharwad.

The Lokayukta said they unearthed wealth worth Rs 23.76 crore.

Purushotham was the richest among four who found owning wealth worth Rs 11.29 crore, which comprised a site, two houses, two education institutes, 11 acres 30 guntas of agricultural land, Rs 44.23 lakh cash, Rs 60.79 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments, fixed deposits worth Rs 27 lakh.