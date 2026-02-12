Rs 1.7 cr found during Lokayukta raids at govt engineer's friend's house

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) A sum of Rs 1.70 crore was seized from the flat of a friend of a senior government engineer during Lokayukta raids conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case in Karnataka, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during searches linked to H M Janardhan, Superintendent Engineer in the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, against whom a case has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural Lokayukta Police Station based on information regarding alleged acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"In connection with the disproportionate assets case registered against H M Janardhan, searches were conducted at six locations. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 1.70 crore was found at the flat of his friend, Sujay Shetty," a Lokayukta official said.

The official added that, "the search operation is continuing and further details are being ascertained." Earlier in the day, Lokayukta sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at several premises linked to four government officers across Karnataka.

According to the Lokayukta, the raids targeted properties in Bengaluru, Davangere and Dharwad in connection with disproportionate assets case.

Officials under investigation include Janardhan and Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in BESCOM, Davangere, among others.

A Lokayukta source said, "The searches are part of an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities and disproportionate assets. Relevant documents and materials are being examined." Further investigation is underway. PTI GMS KH