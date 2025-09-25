Rs 17.4 lakh brown sugar seized in Palghar; auto-rickshaw driver held

Palghar, Sep 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 17.4 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The man was found loitering on Tuesday near Capital Mall, on the east side of Nalasopara Railway Station.

During the search, 56.04 gm of brown sugar was recovered from the accused, identified as Samsad Jamshed Ali, hailing from Uttarakhand and residing in Nalasopara area here, the Achole police said.

The police later carried out a search of his residence, which resulted in the recovery of an additional 28 gm of the contraband, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK