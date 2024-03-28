Rs 1.76 crore cash sized in Gondia amid poll code

Gondia, Mar 27 (PTI) The administration of Gondia district in Maharashtra has seized cash of Rs 1.76 crore cash from two places ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

In the first case, the cash worth Rs 1.71 crore was seized at the check-post of Soni village and Rs 5 lakh from the Murdoli village check-post.

The cash was possessed by people in contravention of the Election Commission of India's directives as one has to upload the details of the cash that he or she is carrying on the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) of the ECI. PTI COR CLS NP