Rs 1,800cr drugs dumped by Pak smugglers seized off Gujarat coast; consignment was TN-bound

Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard have seized over 300 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore which were dumped into the Arabian Sea by Pakistani smugglers who fled across the international maritime boundary on being chased, officials said on Monday.

The seized contraband is suspected to be methamphetamine and has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further probe, a release by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

Methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant also known as "ice" or "crystal meth". It is a highly addictive recreational drug which exhibits powerful euphoric effects.

According to the ATS, the contraband sent from Pakistan's Pasni port was supposed to be moved to another boat mid-sea and then transported to Tamil Nadu.

The ATS and the ICG carried out the joint operation near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Pakistan in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat on the intervening night of April 12-13, said the release.

The Jakhau coast in Kutch district is the closest point on the Indian mainland to the IMBL.

Upon seeing an approaching Coast Guard ship, the smugglers, who were on a boat, dumped the contraband into the sea and fled across the IMBL, it said.

"In an overnight operation on April 12-13, the Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation at the sea jointly with the Gujarat ATS. More than 300 kg of narcotics approximately valued at Rs 1,800 crore have been seized. The seized drug is suspected to be methamphetamine," the release said.

Based on an input from the ATS, an ICG ship from the Coast Guard Region (West) was diverted to the area in the sea near IMBL where a suspicious boat's presence was detected, it said.

"The ICG ship identified a suspect boat despite pitch dark night. On realising the approaching ship, the suspect boat dumped its narcotics consignment into the sea before it started fleeing towards the IMBL. The alert ICG ship deployed its sea boat immediately for recovery of the jettisoned consignment whilst commencing a hot chase of the suspect boat," it said.

The proximity of the international boundary line and the initial separation between the Coast Guard ship and the boat at the time of its detection helped the boat to evade interception before it crossed over the IMBL within a short time, said the release.

Later, a Coast Guard team, after a thorough search in the tough night conditions, recovered the narcotics which were dumped into the sea, it said.

"The seized narcotics have been brought to Porbandar by the ICG ship for further investigations," the release said.

Addressing a press conference over the seizure, ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sunil Joshi, said 311 packets of the contraband, weighing 311 kg, were sealed in drums in such a way that they would float if thrown into the sea and could be retrieved later.

The IPS officer informed the seized contraband was meant to be taken to Tamil Nadu in another boat.

"Our team received a tip-off that a Pakistan-based drugs mafia named Fida would send a fishing boat loaded with contraband into Indian waters during night and offload the drugs into another boat from Tamil Nadu mid-sea. Though the smugglers managed to flee, our joint team seized these drums having the contraband," said Joshi. PTI PJT PD GK RSY