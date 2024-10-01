Rs 189.20 crore sanctioned for Himachal as Centre's share of disaster relief fund

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) The Union government on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh as central share for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance for the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In a statement issued, state BJP media in-charge Karna Nanda said that Himachal Pradesh was affected by extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon this year.

The Narendra Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating hardships faced by the people, he added.