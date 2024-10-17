Rs 1.94 crore cash recovered in bypoll-bound Dausa in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Unaccounted cash amounting to over Rs 1.95 crore was recovered from a car during patrolling in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Thursday.

The cash, which was seized from a Haryana registered car on Wednesday night, was handed over to Income Tax department when passengers in the car could not give any satisfactory reply, Sadar SHO Hawa Singh said.

He said the cash was recovered during the blockade last night after the model code of conduct for the assembly byelection in Dausa was imposed.

The SHO said the information about the case was given to the Income Tax department. A team of the department is questioning the three people, including a woman.

The passengers in the car were coming from Jaipur. Voting for the byelection on seven assembly seats including Dausa in the state will be held on November 13. PTI AG KSS KSS