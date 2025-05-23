Rs 1.97 cr found in car in Buldhana, two detained

Buldhana, May 23 (PTI) Two persons were detained after Rs 1.97 crore was found in a car in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday, a police official said.

The car was intercepted at 1:30pm on a tip off during a 'nakabandi' (road block for checking) in Bodhwad in Malkapur here, he added.

"The car was on its way to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The two persons in the car could not give satisfactory answers about the money, following which they were detained. Further probe is underway," Malkapur police station inspector Ganesh Giri said. PTI COR CLS BNM