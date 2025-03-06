Rs 19.7 lakh IMFL seized from tempo in Palghar; 2 held

Palghar, Mar 6 (PTI) Police have seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 19.7 lakh being transported illegally in a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Two occupants of the tempo have been arrested, they said.

A police patrolling team spotted a tempo near Khambala on Wednesday and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion.

The police initially found the vehicle empty and its occupants claimed to be on way from Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jawhar division) Ganpat Pingle said.

Sensing something amiss, the police again checked the tempo thoroughly and found two cavities made at the bottom of the vehicle in which the IMFL was kept, he said.

The police seized the liquor of different brands, collectively valued at Rs 19,70,120, the official said.

The two vehicle occupants, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, were arrested and booked under the Prohibition Act, he said. PTI COR GK