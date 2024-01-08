Rs 1k cr approved for Nashik district planning committee for 2024-25

Nashik, Jan 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 1,002 crore for the District Planning Committee of Nashik for the fiscal 2024-25, an official said on Monday.

The Rs 1002.12 crore draft plan includes Rs 609 crore for general district annual plan, Rs 293 for tribal sub scheme and Rs 100 crore for Scheduled Caste sub scheme, he said.

Moreover, a proposal for additional demand of Rs 250 crore for general district annual plan, Rs 289 crore for tribal sub-scheme and Rs 75 crore for SC sub-scheme has been submitted to the government, the official informed.

As part of the annual plan for 2023-24, expenditure of Rs 680 crore has been approved till December (2023), he said, adding Rs 471 crore of this was received and Rs 311 had been distributed.

"Out of the Rs 174.86 crore received under the Tribal sub-scheme, Rs 118.76 crore has been spent. Of the Rs 49 crore received under the Scheduled Caste sub-scheme, Rs 20.77 crore has been spent," he said.

Nashik guardian minister and state PWD minister Dada Bhuse, while the addressing the District Planning Committee meeting, said all agencies must ensure funds made available for 2023-24 must be spent in time for the welfare of people.

"The ambitious Model School project is being implemented in the district and 128 schools have been selected. A separate account head has been made for this for the current year," Bhuse said. PTI COR BNM BNM