Rs 2 cr-worth fake accessories with logo of leading smartphone-maker seized

Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have seized duplicate accessories made for the smartphones of a prominent company, collectively worth over Rs 2 crore, after conducting raids at multiple shops in the city, officials said.

The crime branch of the Nagpur police raided nine mobile phone shops in Sitabuldi and Dhantoli areas, they said.

While fake accessories worth Rs 59.94 lakh with the logo of Apple phone company were recovered from a shop in Dhantoli area, duplicate mobiles and other accessories valued at Rs 1.57 crore were seized from shops in Sitabuldi area.

A case under the Copyright Act and other relevant laws, the police said. PTI COR NP