Rs 20 cr house of MP family accused of drug trafficking razed; structure on govt land, say officials

Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) A three-storeyed house worth Rs 20 crore allegedly built illegally on government land in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal by a family accused of involvement in drug trafficking and other offences was demolished on Thursday, officials said.

The house, built on a 6000 square feet plot in Kokta Hathaikheda, belongs to the Machhli family, they added.

"This entire building was on government land, and the accused had no legal ownership right over it. After the matter came to the tehsildar's notice, immediate action was taken. The estimated market value of the land and structure is around Rs 20 crore," Huzur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinod Solakia told PTI.

"The Machhli family is allegedly involved in drug trafficking, blackmail and other criminal activities. The family is also linked to the circulation of obscene videos of female students of a college in Bhopal. Cases registered against the family include those related to drug possession, sexual exploitation, and extortion," a police official said.

Recently, Shahwar Machhli and his nephew Yaseen were arrested by the Crime Branch after three grams of mephedrone and a country-made pistol were allegedly recovered during a search, he added.

"The building was on government land, which is why demolition was carried out. It was carried out jointly by the district administration, municipal corporation, and police. Adequate security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order," Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Manju Chauhan told PTI.

Officials said the family had been served a notice prior to the demolition, giving them time to vacate the premises.

However, the family's lawyer, Gopesh Shikwal, claimed the authorities failed to follow proper procedure.

"As per rules, a 15-day notice must be issued. Instead, they quietly left a notice and walked away. Today's action violates guidelines, and we will move the High Court for contempt," Shikwal said. PTI LAL BNM