Rs 20 lakh fine imposed on private school in Latur

Latur, Feb 13 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra’s Latur district have imposed a fine of about Rs 20 lakh on a private school over alleged violation of rules, an official said on Thursday.

In an order, the block education officer has directed the school located on Ambajogai Road to pay the fine immediately or shut down operations.

The school principal did not respond to calls.

The block education officer had visited the Narayana E-Techno School in July last year for an inspection and submitted a report to the Zilla Parishad, the official said.

The official said the school did not obtain certain permissions required under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to run its operations. A fine of Rs 19.9 lakh has been calculated as per the provisions of the act, the official said.

“If the school doesn’t pay the fine, their approval can be revoked and a case can be registered against it,” said Block Education Officer Nivratti Jadhav. PTI COR NR