Rs 200 commemorative coin released to mark 200 yrs of Rani Chennamma's victory in Kittur War

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A special commemorative coin of Rs 200 denomination was released here by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday as a tribute to the remarkable victory of Rani Chennamma at Kittur over 200 years ago.

The year-long nationwide commemoration of the 200th anniversary of her legendary victory at Kittur in today's Karnataka, concluded with a grand closing ceremony in New Delhi.

Shekhawat reflected on the enduring legacy of the fearless queen, emphasising that her life continues to inspire Indians to serve the nation with unwavering dedication and courage.

"On this inspirational occasion, we draw from Rani Chennamma's extraordinary character, the motivation to renew our commitment and service to the nation. Her valour and struggle remind us that one must never hesitate in the service of the country," he said.

A special commemorative coin of Rs 200 denomination was released at the event hosted at the Siri Fort Auditorium, officials said.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the year-long commemoration has deepened public engagement with Rani Chennamma's legacy through exhibitions, cultural programs, lectures, and competitions held across India.

He said Rani Chennamma's defiance laid the "ethical foundation" for India's freedom struggle, inspiring generations of women to lead with resolve and empathy.

The evening also featured remarkable cultural presentations that brought Karnataka's rich artistic traditions to life.

The programme began with the melodious rendition of the Nada Geete by the female artists of Delhi Karnataka Sangha, a soul-stirring homage to Karnataka’s spirit and heritage, the officials said.

A special exhibition narrated the inspiring life story of the queen, her courage, spirited leadership and heroic resistance of the British forces that brought about the victory at Kittur in 1824.

As a part of the year-long commemorations, the Ministry of Culture organised a wide range of activities -- exhibitions, seminars, essay contests, and thematic performances -- to mark 200 years of Rani Chennamma's resistance against the British rule.

The commemoration, which began in October 2024, celebrated Rani Chennamma's as one of India's earliest freedom fighters who fought valiantly against colonialism.

Also, in a post on X, Shekhawat said "over 15 crore archival pages have been digitised by the National Archives of India.

"Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Digital India and Preserving our Civilisational Heritage, over 15 crore archival pages have been digitised on #AbhilekhPatal by @IN_Archives. Every page tells a story of freedom, governance, science, and culture , preserving the spirit of our nation for generations to come. From the Archives to your screen - India’s history is now just a click away!," he posted. PTI KND KND NB NB