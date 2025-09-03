Rs 20,000 stolen from temple donation box

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Burglars stole about Rs 20,000 from the donation box of a temple within Dombivli police station limits in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Unidentified persons broke open the main gate and entered the Gamdevi temple at Ayre Gaon around 12.15 am on Tuesday and stole the cash, said an official.

A case was registered under sections 305(D) (theft in a place of worship) and 331(4) (house breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that probe was underway. PTI COR KRK