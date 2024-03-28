Rs 20.14 cr unaccounted cash seized in poll run up in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 20.14 crore and alcohol worth over Rs 26 crore has been seized in Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Total seizures, which include various freebies, amount to Rs 60.38 crore, they said.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 20.14 crore cash, Rs 65.43 lakh freebies, 8.44 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 26.35 crore, 181.80 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.33 crore, 14 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 55.75 kg silver worth over Rs 26 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 909 cases with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies while 94,417 arms have been deposited, 882 arms were impounded, 15 arms licences have been cancelled, 7,819 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 8,406 persons were bounded over.

The Excise Department has booked 922 heinous cases, 797 cases for breach of licence conditions, 49 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,342 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 535 different types of vehicles have been seized. PTI AMP ROH