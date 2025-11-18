Rs 20.65 lakh IMFL seized in Palghar; 3 held for illegal transporation

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) Police have seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 20.65 lakh being transported illegally and arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

During routine surveillance on Monday, a tempo was intercepted based on suspicion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, Naigaon police station's senior inspector Sanjay Hazare said.

"On inspection, we found it was transporting a large stock of IMFL without any valid permits. The liquor was being smuggled out of Maharashtra and headed towards Gujarat, where prohibition is in force," he said.

The police seized the contraband and arrested Aziz Usman Dela (63), a transporter from Kashimira in neighbouring Thane district, driver Nayeem Rafiq Bhai Payak (23) and Raju Lakhabhai Dudhwa (35), both from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, the official said.

An FIR was registered against them under the Prohibition Act, he added. PTI COR GK