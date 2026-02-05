Rs 21 lakh opium seized in Palghar; three held

Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have seized opium valued at Rs 21.5 lakh and arrested three persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a room adjacent to a house in Somta village on February 2.

It recovered 143.51 kg of dried opium poppy pods and its powder, commonly known as 'Doda powder', valued at Rs 21.52 lakh, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

Three persons, identified as Mahendra Kashinath Guroda, Sunil Biyaram Bishnoi and Babulal Shivshankar Yadav, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR GK