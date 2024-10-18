Rs 21.17 crore worth drugs seized in one year in Bengaluru, says police

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has seized drugs worth Rs 21.17 crore in the last one year, Bengaluru Police said on Friday.

These drugs were seized in a joint operation by the CCB and the Customs officers.

According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru police, they (customs and police) carried out anti-narcotics operations at the Foreign Post Office in the city. In the last one year, drugs were found in 606 parcels that came to India from various countries.

The drugs consisted of hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA (ecstacy pills), heroin, Charas and cocaine, the police said. PTI GMS KH