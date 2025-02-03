Rs 220 crore seized ahead of assembly polls: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Seizures worth over Rs 220 crores have been made ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's said on Monday.

This includes Rs 88 crores worth of drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash, the CEO said after the final day of campaigning for the elections. Voting will be held on February 5.

"This marks a nearly fourfold increase in comparison to the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where total seizures were Rs. 57.5 crores," the CEO said.

The Delhi CEO assured that the elections will be "free, fair, and transparent" and reaffirmed that electoral integrity will be maintained, according to a statement issued here.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), over 7,500 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, the CEO said. The cVigil platform is a platform that enables citizens to report MCC violations.

"Out of these, 7,467 complaints have been successfully resolved. Only 32 cases remain under process," said the CEO.

In 90 per cent of cases, the complaints were addressed within 100 minutes, it said.

Election authorities have registered 2,780 FIRs under various laws, including the Excise Act and Arms Act, surpassing the number of FIRs filed in the 2020 elections, it said.

The Suvidha platform has efficiently processed over 43,000 permission requests from political parties and candidates, ensuring smooth electoral operations, it added.

"The platform continues to function seamlessly, ensuring transparency and efficiency in granting permissions while maintaining strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct," the CEO confirmed.

Responding to allegations of inaction of complaints, the CEO said, "Simply making generic allegations of inaction is an attempt to vitiate the electoral atmosphere and create a negative narrative around the electoral process." PTI MHS SKY SKY