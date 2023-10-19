Basti (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Daily-wage labourer Shiv Prasad Nishad is a troubled man nowadays. Someone appears to have deposited an unthinkable Rs 221 crore in his bank account and the Income Tax department wants to see him.

Advertisment

A few days ago, the I-T department sent him a notice over the amount in his account -- Rs 2,21,30,00,007 to be exact.

Nishad, a native of Bartania village under Lalganj police station area of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, said he had no knowledge about the large deposit. He approached the local police station with a complaint on Wednesday.

"I work as a labourer. I received the income tax notice for a huge amount, which I have no knowledge about," he said.

Advertisment

"I lost my PAN card a few years ago. I believe that somebody has misused it to deposit the money in my account," he said.

In the notice, Nishad has been asked to appear in the local I-T office on or before October 20 with details of his bank account and transactions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dipendra Nath Chaudhary told PTI, "I have asked the Station House Officer of Lalganj police station to gather information about the matter." Local I-T officials could not be reached for a comment. PTI COR CDN SMN