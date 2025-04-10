Rs 2,228 cr given to local govt bodies: Kerala minister Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10 (PTI) Kerala Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said that over Rs 2,228 crore has been sanctioned to local self-governments in the state.

This includes the first part of this year's development fund—Rs 2,150.30 crore—and Rs 78 crore as untied funds, which can be used more freely, the State Finance Minister said in a statement here.

From the development fund, Grama Panchayats will get Rs 1,132.79 crore. District and block panchayats will each get Rs 275.91 crore.

Municipalities will receive Rs 221.76 crore, and city corporations will get Rs 243.93 crore, it said.

Out of the total, Rs 77.92 crore will go to 86 smaller municipalities that are not part of the "million-plus" cities category.

Altogether, municipalities will get Rs 300 crore.

With this money, local bodies can begin their development projects for the new financial year started in April, the minister said.