Rs 23 lakh cash, 8 kg gold and silver robbed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 23 (PTI) A man robbed Rs 23 lakh cash and precious from a gold testing lab at Sarafa Bazaar here on Sunday, police said.

The robber came to the Sri Nath Tunch Gold Testing Lab and took cash, pieces of one kg of gold and seven kg silver from the employee at knife point, they said.

Before fleeing, the robber tied the hands and feet of the employee, they said.

According to police, purification work of gold and silver is done at the lab, said police.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Sarbjit Singh Bahia stated that the police have vital clues about the incident and that the culprits will soon be behind bars.

Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited the robbery site and instructed the police department to expedite investigation to apprehend the culprits.