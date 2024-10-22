Rs 23 lakh seized from trader in Pune

Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) A Static Surveillance Team on Tuesday seized Rs 22.9 lakh in cash from a trader in Pune's Hadapsar area on Tuesday, said a police officer.

The election commission's team intercepted the trader's car during `nakabandi' or vehicle checking at Manjaru Phata on Solapur Road, leading to the seizure, he said.

Authorities are on alert as the model code of conduct is in force ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Baktumal Sukheja, the trader, told police that he was a resident of Daund in the district and was on the way to deposit the cash in a bank in APMC Market Yard here.

The Income Tax as well as Sales Tax departments have been informed about the seizure, said the police officer. PTI SPK KRK