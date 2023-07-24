Rs 23.5 lakh toll plaza collection robbed in Punjab's Phillaur

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Two employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza were robbed of Rs 23.5 lakh cash when they were going to deposit the collection in a bank in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 11 am near Phillaur bus stand when five unidentified robbers fled with the toll collection, they said.

According to police, two employees of the toll plaza were going to deposit Rs 23.5 lakh – Saturday and Sunday’s cash collection of the toll plaza – in a bank in nearby Phillaur.

Five robbers stopped the vehicle of toll plaza employees near Phillaur bus stand and escaped with the cash, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phillaur) Jagdish Raj said.

The area has been sealed to nab the robbers, police said. PTI CHS VSD SKY