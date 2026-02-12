Rs 2.37 lakh stolen in fake insurance call; man arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a person of more than Rs 2.37 lakh through a fake insurance call, police said on Thursday.

According to authorities, the complainant, a resident of Puttur, recently received repeated calls from an unidentified person claiming to be from an insurance company and offering to arrange a policy.

After the victim declined, the caller allegedly threatened to cancel the policy and obtained the complainant’s credit card number and one-time password (OTP).

The accused then reportedly transferred Rs 2.37 lakh from the victim’s credit card to another account, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant sections of the IT Act and the BNS, a senior police officer said.

Following an investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Avinash Ramesh Gowda, a Maharashtra native residing in Krishnarajapete in Mandya district, on February 11.

He was produced before a court and remanded to custody. Police added that the investigation is ongoing. PTI COR AMP SSK