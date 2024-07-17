Rs 24 lakh ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Jul 17 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 24 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash from a jewellery shop in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday at the shop run by Damodar Gupta, located opposite his residence, in Sipat town, an official said.

Gupta and his family members went to Bilaspur city to attend his nephew's engagement function on Monday afternoon.

When they returned, Gupta spotted near his shop some masked persons who pelted stones at his car and then fled from the spot, the official said.

The shop owner later found that 150 gm of gold and 22 kg of silver ornaments as well as cash were stolen by the thieves, she said.

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police added. PTI COR GK