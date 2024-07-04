Rs 24,000 cr approved for 4-lane road from Umiam in Meghalaya to Assam's Silchar

Shillong, Jul 4 (PTI) The Centre has approved Rs 24,000 crore for the construction of a four-lane road from Umiam to Silchar via East Jaintia Hills district to improve the road connectivity to Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Thursday.

He said that out of the total amount approved, Rs 12,000 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 100-km stretch of road between Umiam and Malidor (both in Meghalaya).

The amount also includes compensation for landowners.

"This project will help ease travel to Silchar, Mizoram and Tripura, connecting Guwahati in Assam," Tynsong told PTI in an interview.

The remaining Rs 12,000 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the remaining 4-lane road in neighbouring Assam.

The proposed 4-lane road will replace the existing National Highway-6 which is in deplorable condition along various stretches in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

Tynsong also said that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had on June 24 approved Rs 290 crore for repairs and improvement of NH-6 from Lumshnong to Malidor in East Jaintia Hills district.

The NH-6 is in deplorable condition and people travelling to and fro Assam, Mizoram and Tripura are affected following heavy rainfall due to the monsoon in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, newly elected Shillong MP Dr Ricky Syngkon had also met Gadkari to seek repair of the NH-6. PTI JOP SBN SBN