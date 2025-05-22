Rs 2,475 crore scholarships disbursed to students of backward classes in 2024-25: UP govt

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has disbursed scholarships worth Rs 2,475 crore in 2024-25, benefitting nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories.

In a statement, the government said the Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme of the Backward Classes Welfare Department has significantly expanded access to education.

"For 2024-25, a record Rs 2,475 crore was allocated, benefitting nearly 30 lakh students and marking the highest scholarship disbursal to date. This reflects the government's strong commitment to linking backward communities with higher education," it added.

Under the scheme, pre-matric students receive Rs 2,250 annually, while post-matric students get scholarships and reimbursements ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. The amount is directly credited to their bank accounts, the government said.

It said recognising the need for digital competence alongside formal education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a large-scale Computer Training Scheme targeting educated and unemployed OBC (other backward classes) youth.

In 2023-24, a budget of Rs 22.52 crore was utilised to train 23,697 students in courses such as CCC (course on computer concepts) and O-level (ordinary level).

The previous financial year witnessed 29,769 trainees benefitting from an outlay of Rs 32.92 crore.

"This training initiative equips youth with essential digital skills, significantly enhancing their employability in the private and public sectors. Under this scheme, the government plans to introduce new-age courses in areas like artificial intelligence to boost technological empowerment further," it said.

The state government said it has taken significant steps under the Hostel Construction and Maintenance Scheme to support students from remote areas.

A provision of Rs 2 crore was made for the upkeep of 105 hostels offering free accommodation to students, it said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Disabled, Narendra Kashyap, highlighted that it is due to the chief minister's clear vision and strong political will that backward communities in Uttar Pradesh are now living with dignity and advancing in all spheres.

"Schemes such as scholarships, technical training and hostel facilities are not just policy statements. They are transforming lives on the ground," Kashyap said.

He added that moving forward, the department will streamline the scholarship process further and introduce new technical courses to align with the demands of a modern workforce. PTI KIS RUK RUK