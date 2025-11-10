Rs 25 cr Sahkar Sankul to come up in Latur

Latur, Nov 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has granted administrative and financial approval for the construction of a 'Sahkar Sankul' (cooperative complex) in Latur at a cost of Rs 25.01 crore, state minister Babasaheb Patil said on Monday.

The state cooperation minister said the complex, approved by the Department of Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles, will accelerate the district's cooperative growth and ensure better, faster public services.

"The state-of-the-art complex that will bring together all cooperative offices under one roof. This project is a matter of pride for Latur. As cooperation minister, I took moral responsibility to ensure its approval," he added. PTI COR BNM