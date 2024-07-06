Rs 25 lakh robbed from ATM in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jul 6 (PTI) Unidentified robbers decamped with about Rs 25 lakh cash after looting an ATM of a public sector bank located on Phagwara-Palahi road here early Saturday morning, police said.

The robbers used a gas cutter to open the ATM and fled with the cash, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify the number of people involved in the heist.

The heat of the gas cutter also resulted in burning of some currency notes lying in the ATM, they said.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that CCTV footage of cameras in the vicinity was being scanned to trace the robbers.