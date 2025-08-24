Rs 250 crore to be spent on Mata Chintpurni temple development: HP Dy CM Agnihotri

Una (HP), Aug 24 (PTI) A sum of Rs 250 crore would be spent on the construction and beautification of the grand building of Mata Shri Chintpurni temple here, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said.

The Sugam Darshan system has been implemented, which has improved crowd management. The elderly and the disabled are now receiving special facilities, he said. Digital services, such as online langar booking and online darshan, have also been introduced in the temple.

Agnihotri paid obeisance in the temple on Saturday night.

He stated that under the Prasad Yojana, an approval of Rs 56.26 crore has been granted for the Mata Shri Chintpurni temple, which will enhance religious tourism and promote spiritual heritage.

For the purity of the traditional worship method, online training has also been provided to the priests of the temple trust from Banaras Hindu University in February 2025, he informed.

The state government is fully committed to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, he said. He added that the government is trying to provide better facilities to the devotees, bring quality to the traditional worship method, and develop the temples digitally and systematically. PTI COR BPL SMV HIG HIG