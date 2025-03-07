Rs 2,500 to Delhi women scheme may be announced on Saturday in Nadda's presence: Sources

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide Rs 2,500 to women from economically weaker sections in Delhi is likely to be announced at the Mahila Diwas programme to be attended by BJP president J P Nadda in JLN stadium on the International Women's Day on Saturday, sources said.

Official sources said a cabinet note on the BJP's poll promise of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna may be presented before the Delhi cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval on Saturday.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the guidelines and eligibility criteria of the scheme before giving its nod, they said.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend the Delhi BJP's Mahila Diwas programme at JLN stadium at noon on Saturday.

The party said in a message that several senior BJP leaders including Delhi unit co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, state president Virendra Sachdeva, Mahila Morcha national president Vanitha Srinivasan, and BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj will be present in the event.

"The announcement of rolling out registration for the women aid scheme will be made in the event at JLN stadium," the sources said.

In its manifesto for the assembly polls held in February earlier, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from poor families under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna when it came to power in Delhi.

A couple of the likely eligibility criteria will be women aged 21-60 years and having an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the sources said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari last week said the registration for the scheme will begin on March 8 and added a list of the eligible beneficiaries will be prepared after which the entire process of providing Rs 2,500 to every financially poor woman will be completed in one-and-a-half months.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the BJP government for not approving the scheme in its first cabinet meeting despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "promise" in this regard.