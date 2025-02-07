Rs 251 cr spent till 2024 to develop railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Providing details on the current status of the upcoming railway coach manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that Rs 251 crore has been spent till 2024 to develop it.

“Till December, 2024 expenditure amounting to Rs 251.09 crore has already been made on this work. Further adequate funds have been allocated for this work in 2024-25,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Responding to the questions raised by MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra who asked the reasons for the delay in its starting despite the foundation stone being laid in July 2023, Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways has planned to develop a Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet, Telangana, at a cost of Rs 521.36 crore which will be capable of manufacturing and maintaining a variety of modern Rolling Stocks."