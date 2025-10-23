Rs 252-crore mephedrone haul: Key accused deported from Dubai; in police custody

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case after his deportation from Dubai, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaikh was apprehended in Dubai by “sister agencies” a few days ago and was subsequently brought to Mumbai, an official said.

A Red Corner Notice had been issued against Shaikh, the official said.

Shaikh was trying to set up drug manufacturing factories across the country and exploring ways to distribute mephedrone, a powerful synthetic stimulant often sold as a recreational drug, an official said.

He is the third accused person who has been brought to India from the United Arab Emirates, the official said. Earlier, accused Tahir Salim Dola, son of drug kingpin Salim Dola, and Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala were taken into custody by the city police.

The Mumbai police had earlier busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seizing drugs and raw materials (to make the contraband) worth Rs 252 crore. Altogether, 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far, the official added. PTI DC NR