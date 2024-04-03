Rs 26.68 cr in cash and alcohol worth over Rs 33 cr seized in Karnataka ahead of LS polls

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday said that Rs 26.68 crore in cash, alcohol worth over Rs 33 crore was seized while 1,205 cases with regard to seizures have been registered since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16 in Karnataka.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Total seizures worth Rs 85.43 crore have been made till date, they said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 26.68 crore cash, Rs 1.75 lakh freebies, 10.73 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 33 crore, 286.91 kg narcotic substances valued at Rs 3.13 crore, 16 kg gold worth over Rs 9.43 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

The Excise Department has booked 1,248 heinous cases, 1,203 cases for breach of licence conditions, 79 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 5,327 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 732 different types of vehicles have been seized. PTI AMP ROH