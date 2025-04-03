Rs 267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 267 crore for various projects, including national highways, in Himachal Pradesh.

A total capital expenditure request of Rs 1,400 crore was submitted to the Union government for the financial year 2025-26, out of which Rs 267 crore has been released in the first phase, he said in a statement issued here.

Singh said that "he had personally raised the matter" with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on multiple occasions "to expedite approvals and fund allocations for these projects".

pressing gratitude to Gadkari for sanctioning the funds in the initial phase, the minister said the approved projects include the construction of three bridges each in the districts of Chamba and Una.

Additionally, Rs 54.37 crore has been allocated for landslide mitigation on the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, while Rs 40.85 crore has been sanctioned for landslide mitigation near Keru Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road, he added.

Singh said an amount of Rs 48 crore has been approved for land acquisition and the widening of road to two lanes near Bhatti Nala Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road.

In addition, funds have been sanctioned for various maintenance and repair works, including the upkeep of the Kalka-Shimla-Wangtu road passing through Theog Bypass, strengthening of the Dhalli-Theog-Narkanda-Rampur road, repairs at vulnerable locations on the Saij-Luhri-Aut road and metalling, tarring and culvert construction on different roads, the statement said.

The minister said the alignment work for Jalori Jot Tunnel in Kullu district has been completed and a detailed project report worth Rs 1,452 crore is currently being prepared.

The tunnel will have a total length of 4.156 km and the detailed project report is expected to be finalised in this financial year, he added. PTI BPL AS AS