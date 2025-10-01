Rs 27 lakh goods stolen from plastic firm's godown; case against security guard

Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) Motor pumps and cables valued at Rs 27 lakh have allegedly been stolen from a company's warehouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting police to register a case against a security guard, officials said on Wednesday.

The theft took place between the evening of September 25 and the morning of September 26 at the warehouse of a private plastics company at Savroli in Talasari area, they said.

The stolen goods, used for the production of PVC pipes and fittings, included motor pumps valued at Rs 15 lakh and various cables of Rs 12 lakh, Talasari police station's sub-inspector Amol Laxman Chindhe said.

An initial investigation suggested that the day-duty guard intentionally left the warehouse unguarded, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the company's manager, a case was registered against the security guard under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for theft and house breaking, the police added. PTI COR GK